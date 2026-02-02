Ad imageAd image
Music

Kweku Darlington says toss them out in new song ‘Every Ex Is Expired’

Kweku Darlington releases "Every Ex Is Expired," the breakup anthem about letting go and upgrading.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Kweku Darlington just dropped “Every Ex Is Expired“, the ultimate mantra for anyone ready to stop recycling stale relationships and start fresh.

The message is brilliantly simple: exes have shelf lives, and if they’re not serving you anymore, they’re past their prime. Toss them out. Upgrade. Move on.

Kweku Darlington delivers this philosophy with infectious energy, transforming the pain of letting go into the power of levelling up.

This isn’t wallowing—it’s spring cleaning for your love life. Built on vibrant production and Darlington’s charismatic delivery, “Every Ex Is Expired” gives you permission to stop mourning what’s gone and start celebrating what’s coming.

Consider this your official notice: expired goods belong in the bin, not in your heart.

Cover Artwork: Every Ex Is Expired - Kweku Darlington
Cover Artwork: Every Ex Is Expired – Kweku Darlington
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Xlimkid flips the script in new song ‘Silly Introvert’
New music! Broni pushes creative boundaries with ‘Baka Try’
New music! Hammer of The Last Two drops ‘Retribution’ with RZJ, Kay-T and Mantse
Mzbel brings irresistible rhythm on latest song ‘Ajele’
dESH.DUBS and Ave Lynn let sparks fly in latest single ‘Détente’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Broni New music! Broni pushes creative boundaries with ‘Baka Try’
Next Article Xlimkid Xlimkid flips the script in new song ‘Silly Introvert’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Naana Baustin of Nana & Dan Fame with Dennis Boafo (Don D), founder of GMA - USA. Photo Credit: GMA - USA
The Impact of Ghana Music Awards–USA: Celebrating Our Culture, Music and Our Stars
Culture
MOLIY
Discover the Sound of January 2026: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
Lists
Mix Master Garzy
Mix Master Garzy behind Stonebwoy’s Flawless 2025 AFCON sound
News
Cover Artwork: Crazy Love - Wendy Shay & Olive The Boy
2026 Week 5: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Audiomack Announces African Artists to Watch for 2026.
Audiomack announces African artists to watch for 2026
Africa
- Advertisement -

Latest

Talent manager Ohene Faruku
Gervin Ohene Addo launches Triple A Management Ltd
News
Lex Hoza. Photo Credit: Lex Hoza
Lex Hoza teams up with Kid X & Hope Phenye on new single ‘Summer Ties’
Africa
Tidal Rave 2024: Kwesi Arthur rocked with an epic performance
Kwesi Arthur sued for GH₵ 10m in defamation battle with Ground Up
News
Ghana Worship Medley
Siisi Baidoo releases ‘Ghana Worship Medley’ featuring top Gospel Ministers
Music
Top Music Moments of 2025. Credit: Ghana Music.
Top Music Moments of 2025
Culture Lists
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
FloEazy
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger

You Might Also Like