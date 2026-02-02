Kweku Darlington says toss them out in new song ‘Every Ex Is Expired’

Kweku Darlington just dropped “Every Ex Is Expired“, the ultimate mantra for anyone ready to stop recycling stale relationships and start fresh.

The message is brilliantly simple: exes have shelf lives, and if they’re not serving you anymore, they’re past their prime. Toss them out. Upgrade. Move on.

Kweku Darlington delivers this philosophy with infectious energy, transforming the pain of letting go into the power of levelling up.

This isn’t wallowing—it’s spring cleaning for your love life. Built on vibrant production and Darlington’s charismatic delivery, “Every Ex Is Expired” gives you permission to stop mourning what’s gone and start celebrating what’s coming.

Consider this your official notice: expired goods belong in the bin, not in your heart.

Cover Artwork: Every Ex Is Expired – Kweku Darlington