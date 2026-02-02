New music! Broni pushes creative boundaries with ‘Baka Try’

Ghanaian artist Broni returns with his highly anticipated new single “Baka Try,” a powerful release that marks another exciting chapter in his evolving musical journey.

Known for blending rich storytelling with modern soundscapes, Broni once again showcases his versatility as he pushes the boundaries of Afrobeats and urban music.

“Baka Try” is more than just a song, it’s an anthem of persistence, resilience, and self-belief.

Driven by pulsating rhythms, infectious hooks, and thoughtful lyricism, the track speaks to ambition and determination, resonating with listeners both in Ghana and across the globe.

The polished production delivers a vibrant, playlist-ready sound, while Broni’s emotive vocal performance adds depth and authenticity.

What truly sets “Baka Try” apart is its seamless fusion of cultural influences with contemporary flair.

Cover Artwork: Baka Try – Broni