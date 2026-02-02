Ad imageAd image
Music

New music! Broni pushes creative boundaries with ‘Baka Try’

Broni releases “Baka Try,” an inspiring Afrobeats anthem about resilience, ambition, and self-belief.

Ghana Music

Ghanaian artist Broni returns with his highly anticipated new single “Baka Try,” a powerful release that marks another exciting chapter in his evolving musical journey.

Known for blending rich storytelling with modern soundscapes, Broni once again showcases his versatility as he pushes the boundaries of Afrobeats and urban music.

“Baka Try” is more than just a song, it’s an anthem of persistence, resilience, and self-belief.

Driven by pulsating rhythms, infectious hooks, and thoughtful lyricism, the track speaks to ambition and determination, resonating with listeners both in Ghana and across the globe.

The polished production delivers a vibrant, playlist-ready sound, while Broni’s emotive vocal performance adds depth and authenticity.

What truly sets “Baka Try” apart is its seamless fusion of cultural influences with contemporary flair.

Cover Artwork: Baka Try - Broni
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Xlimkid flips the script in new song ‘Silly Introvert’
Kweku Darlington says toss them out in new song ‘Every Ex Is Expired’
New music! Hammer of The Last Two drops ‘Retribution’ with RZJ, Kay-T and Mantse
Mzbel brings irresistible rhythm on latest song ‘Ajele’
dESH.DUBS and Ave Lynn let sparks fly in latest single ‘Détente’
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
You Might Also Like