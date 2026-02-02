‘One Day With You’: Wutah Kobby releases new song

Ghanaian singer Wutah Kobby has officially released a brand new heartfelt single titled “One Day With You,” produced by Dubble Dose.

Known for his smooth vocals and emotionally rich songwriting, Wutah Kobby delivers a deeply personal love story that connects instantly with listeners.

“One Day With You” is an Afrobeats-inspired ballad that explores themes of love, longing, and the desire to spend just one meaningful day with someone special.

The song’s gentle yet powerful message is brought to life through Dubble Dose’s polished production, featuring rich melodies, soothing rhythms, and a modern African soundscape that perfectly complements Wutah Kobby’s soulful delivery.

Inspired by real-life emotions, the track captures feelings many experience but struggle to express.

“This song comes from a real place. Sometimes all you want is just one more day, one more moment with someone special. I wanted to capture that feeling in music,” he shared.

Cover Artwork: One Day With You – Wutah Kobby