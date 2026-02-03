‘Big Lie Dat’: Shatta Wale delivers on new song

Shatta Wale is back with his signature unfiltered energy on “Big Lie Dat,” a confrontational anthem that cuts through pretence and calls out deception wherever it hides.

True to form, the self-proclaimed dancehall king delivers with raw intensity and zero apologies.

Built on hard-hitting production and Shatta Wale’s commanding vocal delivery, “Big Lie Dat” addresses the lies, fake promises, and false narratives that plague the industry.

This isn’t subtle—it’s Shatta Wale at his most direct, dismantling fabrications with the kind of fearless honesty his fanbase has come to expect.

The track captures that classic Shatta Wale formula: infectious rhythms, bold declarations, and an unapologetic attitude that refuses to play by anyone else’s rules.

Whether he’s targeting industry politics or street-level phoniness, Wale makes his stance crystal clear.

Cover Artworks: Big Lie Dat – Shatta Wale