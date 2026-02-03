Ad imageAd image
Music

‘Big Lie Dat’: Shatta Wale delivers on new song

Shatta Wale releases "Big Lie Dat," a confrontational anthem calling out deception and fake promises.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Shatta Wale is back with his signature unfiltered energy on “Big Lie Dat,” a confrontational anthem that cuts through pretence and calls out deception wherever it hides.

True to form, the self-proclaimed dancehall king delivers with raw intensity and zero apologies.

Built on hard-hitting production and Shatta Wale’s commanding vocal delivery, “Big Lie Dat” addresses the lies, fake promises, and false narratives that plague the industry.

This isn’t subtle—it’s Shatta Wale at his most direct, dismantling fabrications with the kind of fearless honesty his fanbase has come to expect.

The track captures that classic Shatta Wale formula: infectious rhythms, bold declarations, and an unapologetic attitude that refuses to play by anyone else’s rules.

Whether he’s targeting industry politics or street-level phoniness, Wale makes his stance crystal clear.

Cover Artworks: Big Lie Dat - Shatta Wale
Cover Artworks: Big Lie Dat – Shatta Wale
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Top Ghanaian Projects of 2025
‘Koko’: Bossu Kule gets Bisa Kdei, Adina, Sefa & Yaa Jackson on new project
Big Skally delivers polished storytelling on new ‘The 4’ EP
Maxzy turns pain into purpose on new single ‘Sacrifice’
Xlimkid flips the script in new song ‘Silly Introvert’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Bossu Kule ‘Koko’: Bossu Kule gets Bisa Kdei, Adina, Sefa & Yaa Jackson on new project
Next Article Top Ghanaian Projects of 2025 Top Ghanaian Projects of 2025
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Mix Master Garzy
Mix Master Garzy behind Stonebwoy’s Flawless 2025 AFCON sound
News
Talent manager Ohene Faruku
Gervin Ohene Addo launches Triple A Management Ltd
News
Raphiya
Raphiya shares powerful ‘Ghana Ewe Worship Medley’
Music
Naana Baustin of Nana & Dan Fame with Dennis Boafo (Don D), founder of GMA - USA. Photo Credit: GMA - USA
The Impact of Ghana Music Awards–USA: Celebrating Our Culture, Music and Our Stars
Culture
Lasmid & King Promise. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Lasmid and King Promise offer a sneak peek into “No Issues”
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Camidoh
Welcome To February 2026 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
Cover Artwork: Crazy Love - Wendy Shay & Olive The Boy
2026 Week 5: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Lex Hoza. Photo Credit: Lex Hoza
Lex Hoza teams up with Kid X & Hope Phenye on new single ‘Summer Ties’
Africa
Mzbel
Mzbel brings irresistible rhythm on latest song ‘Ajele’
Music
dESH.DUBS and Ave Lynn
dESH.DUBS and Ave Lynn let sparks fly in latest single ‘Détente’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
FloEazy
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger

You Might Also Like