Big Skally delivers polished storytelling on new ‘The 4’ EP

Ghanaian music star Big Skally has released The 4 EP, a five-track journey through real-life experiences, personal victories, and unwavering loyalty.

Opening with “Real Life” featuring J.Derobie and Hus Eugene, Big Skally sets the tone with street-rooted honesty and raw emotion.

“Testimony” follows with reflective gratitude, celebrating survival and resilience, whilst standout track “Ballon D’or” (featuring J.Derobie) draws bold parallels between his rise and football’s most prestigious honour—triumphant and unapologetically ambitious.

The EP’s emotional core emerges on “All I Want” and “I Dey For You,” where Big Skally explores love, loyalty, and commitment with vulnerability that balances the project’s confident swagger.

Production comes from Mix Master Garzy (“Real Life,” “I Dey For You”), Erizbeatz (“Testimony,” “All I Want”), and Ugly & Tough (“Ballon D’or”), with Garzy handling the complete mix and master for cohesive sonic polish.

The 4 EP confirms Big Skally as an authentic voice with vision and growing presence in Ghana’s music landscape.

Cover Artwork: The 4 EP – Big Skally