Ad imageAd image
Music

Big Skally delivers polished storytelling on new ‘The 4’ EP

Big Skally drops "The 4 EP" – from "Real Life" to "Ballon D'or," experience five tracks of polished, heartfelt music.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian music star Big Skally has released The 4 EP, a five-track journey through real-life experiences, personal victories, and unwavering loyalty.

Opening with “Real Life” featuring J.Derobie and Hus Eugene, Big Skally sets the tone with street-rooted honesty and raw emotion.

“Testimony” follows with reflective gratitude, celebrating survival and resilience, whilst standout track “Ballon D’or” (featuring J.Derobie) draws bold parallels between his rise and football’s most prestigious honour—triumphant and unapologetically ambitious.

The EP’s emotional core emerges on “All I Want” and “I Dey For You,” where Big Skally explores love, loyalty, and commitment with vulnerability that balances the project’s confident swagger.

Production comes from Mix Master Garzy (“Real Life,” “I Dey For You”), Erizbeatz (“Testimony,” “All I Want”), and Ugly & Tough (“Ballon D’or”), with Garzy handling the complete mix and master for cohesive sonic polish.

The 4 EP confirms Big Skally as an authentic voice with vision and growing presence in Ghana’s music landscape.

Cover Artwork: The 4 EP - Big Skally
Cover Artwork: The 4 EP – Big Skally
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
‘Big Lie Dat’: Shatta Wale delivers on new song
‘Koko’: Bossu Kule gets Bisa Kdei, Adina, Sefa & Yaa Jackson on new project
Maxzy turns pain into purpose on new single ‘Sacrifice’
Xlimkid flips the script in new song ‘Silly Introvert’
Kweku Darlington says toss them out in new song ‘Every Ex Is Expired’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Maxzy Maxzy turns pain into purpose on new single ‘Sacrifice’
Next Article Bossu Kule ‘Koko’: Bossu Kule gets Bisa Kdei, Adina, Sefa & Yaa Jackson on new project
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Ghana Independence UK with Nkyinkyim Band
Nkyinkyim Band to headline Ghana Independence UK celebration in London
Music
Talent manager Ohene Faruku
Gervin Ohene Addo launches Triple A Management Ltd
News
Lex Hoza. Photo Credit: Lex Hoza
Lex Hoza teams up with Kid X & Hope Phenye on new single ‘Summer Ties’
Africa
Cover Artwork: Crazy Love - Wendy Shay & Olive The Boy
2026 Week 5: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Camidoh
Welcome To February 2026 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
- Advertisement -

Latest

Lasmid & King Promise. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Lasmid and King Promise offer a sneak peek into “No Issues”
News
Top Ghanaian Projects of 2025
Top Ghanaian Projects of 2025
Culture Lists
dESH.DUBS and Ave Lynn
dESH.DUBS and Ave Lynn let sparks fly in latest single ‘Détente’
Music
Mix Master Garzy
Mix Master Garzy behind Stonebwoy’s Flawless 2025 AFCON sound
News
Camidoh
Camidoh explores love and growth on new song ‘Ride Solo’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
FloEazy
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger

You Might Also Like