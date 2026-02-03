‘Koko’: Bossu Kule gets Bisa Kdei, Adina, Sefa & Yaa Jackson on new project

Talent manager and music producer Emmanuel Arhin, professionally known as Bossu Kule, has officially stepped into the spotlight with the release of his debut music project, “Koko.”

Renowned for managing top female acts and serving as publicist for celebrated actor Lil Win and award-winning musician Bisa Kdei, Bossu Kule now unveils a sound that blends melody, meaning and social reflection.

“Koko” features an all-star Ghanaian lineup including Bisa Kdei, Adina, Sefa and Yaa Jackson, delivering a love-centred song rooted in authentic Ghanaian experiences.

The project deliberately highlights female voices, reinforcing Bossu Kule’s mission to elevate women within Ghana’s music industry.

Released under Bossu Kule Music, Koko goes beyond entertainment, offering storytelling that speaks directly to Ghanaian homes, relationships and shared values.

With this debut, Bossu Kule positions himself not just as a manager behind the scenes, but as a creative force shaping modern Ghanaian music.

Cover Artwork: Koko – Bossu Kule feat. Bisa Kdei, Adina, Sefa and Yaa Jackson