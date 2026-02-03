Ad imageAd image
Music

‘Koko’: Bossu Kule gets Bisa Kdei, Adina, Sefa & Yaa Jackson on new project

Bossu Kule releases debut project “Koko” featuring Bisa Kdei, Adina, Sefa and Yaa Jackson.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Talent manager and music producer Emmanuel Arhin, professionally known as Bossu Kule, has officially stepped into the spotlight with the release of his debut music project, “Koko.”

Renowned for managing top female acts and serving as publicist for celebrated actor Lil Win and award-winning musician Bisa Kdei, Bossu Kule now unveils a sound that blends melody, meaning and social reflection.

“Koko” features an all-star Ghanaian lineup including Bisa Kdei, Adina, Sefa and Yaa Jackson, delivering a love-centred song rooted in authentic Ghanaian experiences.

The project deliberately highlights female voices, reinforcing Bossu Kule’s mission to elevate women within Ghana’s music industry.

Released under Bossu Kule Music, Koko goes beyond entertainment, offering storytelling that speaks directly to Ghanaian homes, relationships and shared values.

With this debut, Bossu Kule positions himself not just as a manager behind the scenes, but as a creative force shaping modern Ghanaian music.

Cover Artwork: Koko - Bossu Kule feat. Bisa Kdei, Adina, Sefa and Yaa Jackson
Cover Artwork: Koko – Bossu Kule feat. Bisa Kdei, Adina, Sefa and Yaa Jackson
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
‘Big Lie Dat’: Shatta Wale delivers on new song
Big Skally delivers polished storytelling on new ‘The 4’ EP
Maxzy turns pain into purpose on new single ‘Sacrifice’
Xlimkid flips the script in new song ‘Silly Introvert’
Kweku Darlington says toss them out in new song ‘Every Ex Is Expired’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Big Skally Big Skally delivers polished storytelling on new ‘The 4’ EP
Next Article Shatta Wale ‘Big Lie Dat’: Shatta Wale delivers on new song
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Naana Baustin of Nana & Dan Fame with Dennis Boafo (Don D), founder of GMA - USA. Photo Credit: GMA - USA
The Impact of Ghana Music Awards–USA: Celebrating Our Culture, Music and Our Stars
Culture
E.L
E.L releases new song ‘Noko Fio (Money Dey Talk)’
Music
Lex Hoza. Photo Credit: Lex Hoza
Lex Hoza teams up with Kid X & Hope Phenye on new single ‘Summer Ties’
Africa
Tidal Rave 2024: Kwesi Arthur rocked with an epic performance
Kwesi Arthur sued for GH₵ 10m in defamation battle with Ground Up
News
Mix Master Garzy
Mix Master Garzy behind Stonebwoy’s Flawless 2025 AFCON sound
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Lasmid & King Promise. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Lasmid and King Promise offer a sneak peek into “No Issues”
News
Camidoh
Welcome To February 2026 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
Top Ghanaian Projects of 2025
Top Ghanaian Projects of 2025
Culture Lists
Cover Artwork: Crazy Love - Wendy Shay & Olive The Boy
2026 Week 5: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Talent manager Ohene Faruku
Gervin Ohene Addo launches Triple A Management Ltd
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
FloEazy
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger

You Might Also Like