Ad imageAd image
Music

‘100 Degrees’: Marince Omario delivers scorching new song

Marince Omario releases "100 Degrees," a scorching new single radiating passion and confidence.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Singer Marince Omario is bringing the fire with “100 Degrees,” a blazing new single that lives up to its name.

This track radiates pure heat—an intoxicating blend of passion, confidence, and undeniable energy that refuses to simmer down.

Built on infectious rhythms and Omario’s charismatic delivery, “100 Degrees” captures that moment when attraction becomes irresistible, when the temperature rises and nothing else matters.

The production is vibrant and danceable, designed to ignite dancefloors and playlists alike.

Marince Omario commands the track with smooth vocals and magnetic presence, delivering lines that balance seduction with swagger. There’s no cooling off here—just pure, unfiltered intensity from start to finish.

Whether it’s about love, desire, or simply celebrating life at its hottest, “100 Degrees” establishes Marince Omario as an artist who understands how to bottle that electric feeling and turn it into an anthem.

Cover Artwork: 100 Degrees - Marince Omario
Cover Artwork: 100 Degrees – Marince Omario
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Epixode goes in hard on new song ‘Bad To BMBKLT’
‘Big Lie Dat’: Shatta Wale delivers on new song
‘Koko’: Bossu Kule gets Bisa Kdei, Adina, Sefa & Yaa Jackson on new project
Big Skally delivers polished storytelling on new ‘The 4’ EP
Maxzy turns pain into purpose on new single ‘Sacrifice’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Ceebeaats & Spaceship Billy Ceebeaats teams up with Spaceship Billy on ‘Woza Wena’
Next Article Epixode Epixode goes in hard on new song ‘Bad To BMBKLT’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Top Ghanaian Projects of 2025
Top Ghanaian Projects of 2025
Culture Lists
Tidal Rave 2024: Kwesi Arthur rocked with an epic performance
Kwesi Arthur sued for GH₵ 10m in defamation battle with Ground Up
News
Mzbel
Mzbel brings irresistible rhythm on latest song ‘Ajele’
Music
Camidoh
Welcome To February 2026 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
Lex Hoza. Photo Credit: Lex Hoza
Lex Hoza teams up with Kid X & Hope Phenye on new single ‘Summer Ties’
Africa
- Advertisement -

Latest

Ceebeaats & Spaceship Billy
Ceebeaats teams up with Spaceship Billy on ‘Woza Wena’
Africa
Lasmid & King Promise. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Lasmid and King Promise offer a sneak peek into “No Issues”
News
Cover Artwork: Crazy Love - Wendy Shay & Olive The Boy
2026 Week 5: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Talent manager Ohene Faruku
Gervin Ohene Addo launches Triple A Management Ltd
News
Music producer Hammer
New music! Hammer of The Last Two drops ‘Retribution’ with RZJ, Kay-T and Mantse
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
FloEazy
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger

You Might Also Like