Epixode goes in hard on new song ‘Bad To BMBKLT’

'Bad To Bmbklt' by Epixode delivers rebellious energy and fearless confidence.

Epixode is back with “Bad To BMBKLT,” a track that leans fully into audacious confidence and unapologetic self-expression.

The dancehall-reggae fusion artist delivers another statement piece that refuses to play it safe.

Built on hypnotic riddims and Epixode’s signature smooth yet commanding vocal delivery, “Bad To BMBKLT” exudes that rebellious energy his fanbase craves.

The production is tight, the vibe is infectious, and the message is crystal clear: embrace your edge, own your attitude, and never apologise for being exactly who you are.

Epixode has built his reputation on blending Ghanaian roots with Caribbean influences, creating a sound that feels both familiar and refreshingly bold.

“Bad To BMBKLT” continues this tradition, showcasing an artist who understands how to balance swagger with substance.

Cover Artwork: BMBKLT - Epixode
You Might Also Like