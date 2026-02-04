Ad imageAd image
Music

Nana Asamoah celebrates national pride in new song ‘Ghana’

Nana Asamoah releases “GHANA”, a powerful and emotive single celebrating national identity, culture, and unity.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian artiste Nana Asamoah has officially released his latest single, titled “GHANA”, a powerful musical tribute that celebrates the spirit, identity, and resilience of the nation.

“GHANA” is a richly crafted song that blends emotive songwriting with strong sonic direction, capturing the pride, history, and unity that define the country.

Through heartfelt lyrics and anthemic delivery, Nana Asamoah reflects on Ghana’s cultural heritage, social values, and the unbreakable bond that connects Ghanaians at home and abroad.

The song serves as both a celebration and a reminder—honouring the beauty of the land, the strength of its people, and the collective hope for progress.

With its polished production and relatable message, “GHANA” stands as a timely soundtrack for national reflection, cultural appreciation, and patriotic moments.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the song, Nana Asamoah explains that “GHANA” was created to tell our story through music—one that acknowledges the past, embraces the present, and looks boldly towards the future.

The single is the lead release from a wider creative project that also includes cultural and acoustic renditions, but the main version delivers the full sonic experience as originally envisioned by the artiste.

Cover Artwork: Ghana - Nana Asamoah
Cover Artwork: Ghana – Nana Asamoah
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Epixode goes in hard on new song ‘Bad To BMBKLT’
‘100 Degrees’: Marince Omario delivers scorching new song
‘Big Lie Dat’: Shatta Wale delivers on new song
‘Koko’: Bossu Kule gets Bisa Kdei, Adina, Sefa & Yaa Jackson on new project
Big Skally delivers polished storytelling on new ‘The 4’ EP
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Epixode Epixode goes in hard on new song ‘Bad To BMBKLT’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Tidal Rave 2024: Kwesi Arthur rocked with an epic performance
Kwesi Arthur sued for GH₵ 10m in defamation battle with Ground Up
News
Cover Artwork: Crazy Love - Wendy Shay & Olive The Boy
2026 Week 5: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Jubed
Jubed releases ‘Ruwa (Remix)’ music video
Music
Lex Hoza. Photo Credit: Lex Hoza
Lex Hoza teams up with Kid X & Hope Phenye on new single ‘Summer Ties’
Africa
Mzbel
Mzbel brings irresistible rhythm on latest song ‘Ajele’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Ceebeaats & Spaceship Billy
Ceebeaats teams up with Spaceship Billy on ‘Woza Wena’
Africa
Lasmid & King Promise. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Lasmid and King Promise offer a sneak peek into “No Issues”
News
Camidoh
Welcome To February 2026 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
Top Ghanaian Projects of 2025
Top Ghanaian Projects of 2025
Culture Lists
Broni
New music! Broni pushes creative boundaries with ‘Baka Try’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
FloEazy
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger

You Might Also Like