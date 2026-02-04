Nana Asamoah celebrates national pride in new song ‘Ghana’

Ghanaian artiste Nana Asamoah has officially released his latest single, titled “GHANA”, a powerful musical tribute that celebrates the spirit, identity, and resilience of the nation.

“GHANA” is a richly crafted song that blends emotive songwriting with strong sonic direction, capturing the pride, history, and unity that define the country.

Through heartfelt lyrics and anthemic delivery, Nana Asamoah reflects on Ghana’s cultural heritage, social values, and the unbreakable bond that connects Ghanaians at home and abroad.

The song serves as both a celebration and a reminder—honouring the beauty of the land, the strength of its people, and the collective hope for progress.

With its polished production and relatable message, “GHANA” stands as a timely soundtrack for national reflection, cultural appreciation, and patriotic moments.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the song, Nana Asamoah explains that “GHANA” was created to tell our story through music—one that acknowledges the past, embraces the present, and looks boldly towards the future.

The single is the lead release from a wider creative project that also includes cultural and acoustic renditions, but the main version delivers the full sonic experience as originally envisioned by the artiste.

Cover Artwork: Ghana – Nana Asamoah