Watch! Lasmid releases music video for ‘No Issues’

"No Issues" official video – Lasmid and King Promise deliver a collaboration rooted in authenticity and brotherhood.

Ghana Music

The official visuals for “No Issues” by Lasmid and King Promise have arrived, and the two artists embody the relaxed, confident energy that pulses through the track itself.

Shot in a laid-back, intimate environment, the visuals perfectly capture themes of ease, style, and brotherhood that run deeply through the collaboration.

There’s no rush, no forced chemistry—just two artists fully in their element, letting presence and authenticity speak louder than performance.

The video reveals a partnership rooted in mutual respect and creative alignment. The energy is effortless, the cool undeniable. Both artists bring their grown artistry to the table, creating something that feels natural rather than manufactured.

With the official video now live, one thing is crystal clear: “No Issues” isn’t just a record—it’s a statement of calm confidence and creative maturity from two of Ghana’s finest.

Lasmid and King Promise offer a sneak peek into “No Issues”
Jubed releases ‘Ruwa (Remix)’ music video
Raphiya shares powerful ‘Ghana Ewe Worship Medley’
Shatta Wale brings ‘Tell Ya Man’ to life with new video
KobbyRockz prepares listeners for EP with new song ‘Sika Bɛba’
