King Paluta releases music video for ‘Ewor Me’

Ghanaian rap sensation King Paluta has released the official video for his hit single “Ewor Me”, featuring celebrated highlife icon Kwabena Kwabena.

The visually striking video, directed by KobbyShots, brings the song’s emotional depth and cultural richness to life.

“Ewor Me” is a heartfelt expression of gratitude, blending contemporary rap with soulful highlife melodies.

King Paluta delivers powerful lyricism, while Kwabena Kwabena’s smooth vocals add a timeless touch, creating a perfect fusion of modern and classic Ghanaian sound.

KobbyShots’ crisp cinematography enhances the message, making the visuals as compelling as the music itself.