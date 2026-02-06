‘That Way’: King Promise & Mr Eazi unite for exciting collaboration

King Promise and Mr Eazi have joined forces on “That Way,”an exciting song that should keep you in the mood for their forthcoming joint album.

This collaboration marks a significant moment for Afrobeats, bringing together two of Ghana’s most globally recognised voices.

Produced by the powerhouse duo of GuiltyBeatz and Jae5, “That Way” delivers smooth, infectious melodies layered over rich, contemporary production.

Both artists bring their signature styles—King Promise’s velvety vocals blend seamlessly with Mr Eazi’s effortless flow, creating chemistry that feels both natural and exciting.

The track sets the stage for what promises to be one of the year’s most talked-about projects, offering fans a taste of the creative synergy between these two trailblazers.

With production handled by two of the continent’s most sought-after hitmakers, “That Way” showcases polish, intention, and undeniable star power.

