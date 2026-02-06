Ad imageAd image
Yaa Jackson explores emotion on new song ‘Feeling’

Yaa Jackson releases "Feeling," a captivating new single exploring emotion and connection.

Yaa Jackson has released “Feeling,” a captivating new single that showcases her evolving artistry and emotional depth.

Produced by the talented RankingMadeIt, the track delivers infectious melodies wrapped in introspective vulnerability.

“Feeling” finds Yaa Jackson exploring the complexities of emotion with honesty and confidence. Her vocal delivery is both commanding and tender, navigating themes of desire, connection, and self-awareness with the kind of authenticity that resonates deeply.

RankingMadeIt’s production provides the perfect sonic backdrop—vibrant yet atmospheric, allowing Yaa’s voice and message to take centre stage.

This release marks another step forward for the multi-talented entertainer, proving she’s far more than her controversies.

“Feeling” is polished, purposeful, and unapologetically expressive, highlighting an artist who continues to grow and experiment with her sound.

Cover Artwork: Feeling – Yaa Jackson
‘That Way’: King Promise & Mr Eazi unite for exciting collaboration
Nana Asamoah celebrates national pride in new song ‘Ghana’
Epixode goes in hard on new song ‘Bad To BMBKLT’
‘100 Degrees’: Marince Omario delivers scorching new song
‘Big Lie Dat’: Shatta Wale delivers on new song
