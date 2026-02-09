Ad imageAd image
Caesar takes flight on new song ‘Catch Flights’ feat. BoyOctave

"Catch Flights" by Caesar is an Afro-Bounce anthem celebrating ambition and elevation.

UK-based artist Caesar returns with “Catch Flights,” a smooth, bounce-driven single fusing Afrobeats warmth with UK Afroswing energy.

This is forward motion set to music—unapologetically feel-good and built for elevation. Created overnight during a Ghanaian studio session, the track captures organic magic.

What began with BoyOctave engineering evolved into collaboration when he stepped into the booth, delivering a dynamic verse that amplified the song’s chemistry and impact.

Built on infectious percussion, rich melodic textures, and a confidence-soaked hook, “Catch Flights” celebrates ambition, growth, and moving differently as you level up.

It’s the soundtrack for progress—whether soundtracking late-night drives or fuelling your next chapter.

Caesar blends Afrobeats, Afroswing, and melodic rap with UK trap and drill, creating a sound rooted in both African influence and UK urban culture.

“Catch Flights” marks another strategic step in his journey toward building a distinct presence across both lanes.

Cover Artwork: Catch Flights - Caesar
Ghana Music
