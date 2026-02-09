Ad imageAd image
Lalid keeps things moving in new song ‘Motion’

Lalid releases "Motion," a smooth new single about momentum, progress, and staying in flow.

Lalid delivers effortless vibes on “Motion,” a smooth new single that captures the rhythm of momentum, progress, and staying in flow.

This track is all about keeping things moving—emotionally, physically, and creatively—without forcing the moment.

Built on laid-back production and Lalid’s signature melodic delivery, “Motion” finds the sweet spot between introspection and celebration.

The song explores themes of forward movement, whether in relationships, personal growth, or simply riding life’s waves with confidence and ease.

Lalid’s vocal performance is both relaxed and intentional, gliding over the beat with the kind of natural charisma that makes the track instantly replayable.

There’s a quiet confidence here—no need to shout when you’re already in motion.

Cover Artwork: Motion - Lalid
