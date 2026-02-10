Experience God’s presence in new song ‘Holy’ by MOGmusic

MOGmusic returns with a powerful new release titled “Holy”, a soul-lifting song that draws listeners into deep worship and reverence.

Known for his anointed sound and spirit-filled ministrations, MOGmusic delivers a heartfelt reminder of God’s holiness, calling believers to a life of purity and surrender.

“Holy” blends rich contemporary gospel melodies with a strong worship atmosphere, making it suitable for personal devotion, church services, and prayer moments.

The song’s simple yet profound lyrics allow worshippers to connect easily, while the production maintains the excellence MOGmusic is celebrated for within the Ghanaian and global gospel scene.

As gospel music from Ghana continues to gain international recognition, MOGmusic – Holy stands out as a timely release that centres hearts on God’s presence.