Kofi Mole and Oxlade deliver smooth love song with ‘Odo Bra’

Ghanaian rap sensation Kofi Mole teams up with Nigerian Afrobeats star Oxlade on the smooth and emotionally rich single “Odo Bra”.

Though officially released in December, the song continues to resonate strongly with fans, earning its place as a standout love-themed record worth revisiting.

“Odo Bra”, which translates to love has come, blends Kofi Mole’s laid-back rap delivery with Oxlade’s soulful vocals, creating a perfect fusion of Ghanaian hip-hop and Afrobeats.

The song explores themes of affection, commitment, and emotional connection, wrapped in a mellow yet catchy production that appeals to both street and mainstream audiences.

As cross-border collaborations between Ghana and Nigeria keep shaping African music, Kofi Mole – Odo Bra featuring Oxlade remains a timeless release that highlights musical chemistry and cultural unity.

Cover Artwork: Odo Bra – Kofi Mole ft. Oxlade