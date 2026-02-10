Watch! Joker nharnah releases ‘Lucky’ music video feat. Black Sherif

Joker nharnah has released the official music video for “Lucky,” featuring Ghana’s own Black Sherif, and the collaboration delivers everything fans hoped for.

This powerful pairing brings together two distinct voices for a track that explores gratitude, survival, and the journey from struggle to success.

The visuals amplify the song’s emotional weight, capturing raw authenticity and street credibility that both artists embody. Black Sherif’s signature introspective delivery complements Joker nharnah’s storytelling perfectly, creating chemistry that feels genuine and earned rather than manufactured.

“Lucky” is more than a celebration—it’s a reflection on the thin line between hardship and breakthrough, acknowledging the role of fortune whilst honouring the hustle.

The production provides the perfect canvas for both artists to shine, blending melodic elements with hard-hitting energy.

This collaboration marks a significant moment for Joker nharnah, securing one of Ghana’s hottest features and delivering a visual that matches the song’s ambition.