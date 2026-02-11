Ad imageAd image
Music

Endiz explores success and sacrifice on new song ‘Wonders’

Ghanaian artiste Endiz returns with “Wonders,” a powerful track about perseverance and the hidden struggles behind success.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian artiste Endiz has officially released his first single of the year, titled “Wonders.” The new record marks his return following the success of his debut album REDEMPTION.

Produced by Sleek and mixed and mastered by Mello Studios, Wonders is a reflective track that explores the trials and tribulations that come with the pursuit of success.

Through honest lyrics and emotive delivery, Endiz highlights the pain, setbacks, and sacrifices that often go unseen, while also addressing the disbelief of doubters when success finally arrives.

“Wonders” reflects growth, emphasizing the lessons learned through hardship and the strength built from enduring difficult moments on the journey toward achieving one’s goals.

The release comes on the heels of Endiz’s album Redemption, which recorded over 400,000 units sold worldwide, establishing him as one of the most promising voices in Ghana’s new wave of artistes.

With Wonders, Endiz sets the tone for his 2026 run, offering listeners a powerful reminder that success often comes wrapped in pain, patience, and perseverance.

Cover Artwork: Wonders - Endiz
Cover Artwork: Wonders – Endiz
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Kofi Mole and Oxlade deliver smooth love song with ‘Odo Bra’
Caesar takes flight on new song ‘Catch Flights’ feat. BoyOctave
Lalid keeps things moving in new song ‘Motion’
OT n Aiges starts the year with “View Once”
Strei turns emotion into motion on new single “Catapult” featuring Dxtiny
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article E.L E.L signs deal with Sony Music Publishing West Africa
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Edem
‘Over Again’ by Edem goes viral again 12 years after its release
News
Amos K & Ko-Jo Cue. Credit: Supplied.
Ko-Jo Cue co-signs Amos K after “HOMESICK III” moment
News
Cover Artwork: Ewor Me - King Paluta feat. Kwabena Kwabena
2026 Week 6: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
oSHAMO. Photo Credit: oSHAMO/Audiomack
Gen-Z meets Fuji Heritage: Oshamo’s “Shina Rampe”
Africa
King Paluta
King Paluta releases music video for ‘Ewor Me’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

E.L
E.L signs deal with Sony Music Publishing West Africa
News
Kemuel
Kemuel explores post-breakup limbo on new release ‘Ovah’
Africa
D-Black. Photo Credit: Sourced.
D-Black hints at launch of major media network
News
D-Black. Photo Credit: D-Black/Facebook
D-Black hints at new EP “Songs About Women”
News
Namibian singer and songwriter Ms. Gideon. Photo Credit: Supplied
Ms. Gideon signs Namibia’s first major deal with Sony Music Africa
Africa
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Music producer Hammer
New music! Hammer of The Last Two drops ‘Retribution’ with RZJ, Kay-T and Mantse
Music
Hammer of The Last Two feat. Joey B, E.L, Fameye
New music! Hammer of The Last Two drops ‘Still Hammer’
Music
Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music

You Might Also Like