Watch! Cojo Rae releases ‘Kwesi Arthur’ music video

Cojo Rae has released the official music video for “Kwesi Arthur“, and it’s a raw, audacious declaration of intent wrapped in hunger, frustration, and unshakeable self-belief.

The message is unapologetically direct: if God doesn’t bless him this year, he’ll make noise like Kwesi Arthur anyway.

It’s a bold name-drop that speaks volumes about ambition, impatience, and the refusal to wait quietly for breakthrough. The visuals amplify this energy, capturing an artist on the edge—tired of being overlooked, ready to demand attention by any means necessary.

The video balances desperation with determination, visualising that precise moment when patience runs thin and action becomes inevitable.

There’s no polished diplomacy here—just honest hunger and the kind of reckless confidence that either crashes or conquers.