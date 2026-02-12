‘ORIGIN8A’: Samini releases 16-song new album

Dancehall and reggae icon Samini has released ORIGIN8A, a 16-track album that reaffirms his legendary status whilst celebrating his musical heritage.

This project is both a homecoming and a statement—rooted in origin, reaching for elevation.

The album boasts an impressive lineup featuring M.anifest, Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, Kaakie, and Mugeez, each bringing their distinct energy to Samini’s vision.

These aren’t just features—they’re carefully curated collaborations that enhance the album’s sonic diversity and emotional depth.

Mix Masta Garzy played a pivotal role in shaping ORIGIN8A’s sound, producing approximately 80% of the tracks.

His production expertise creates cohesive sonic threads throughout, balancing contemporary polish with the authentic reggae-dancehall foundation Samini built his career on.

ORIGIN8A stands as a testament to longevity, evolution, and staying true to one’s roots while embracing growth.

Cover Artwork: ORIGIN8A – Samini