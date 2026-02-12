Ad imageAd image
Music

‘ORIGIN8A’: Samini releases 16-song new album

Samini drops "ORIGIN8A," a testament to longevity and evolution. 16-track album with stellar collaborations.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Dancehall and reggae icon Samini has released ORIGIN8A, a 16-track album that reaffirms his legendary status whilst celebrating his musical heritage.

This project is both a homecoming and a statement—rooted in origin, reaching for elevation.

The album boasts an impressive lineup featuring M.anifest, Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, Kaakie, and Mugeez, each bringing their distinct energy to Samini’s vision.

These aren’t just features—they’re carefully curated collaborations that enhance the album’s sonic diversity and emotional depth.

Mix Masta Garzy played a pivotal role in shaping ORIGIN8A’s sound, producing approximately 80% of the tracks.

His production expertise creates cohesive sonic threads throughout, balancing contemporary polish with the authentic reggae-dancehall foundation Samini built his career on.

ORIGIN8A stands as a testament to longevity, evolution, and staying true to one’s roots while embracing growth.

Cover Artwork: ORIGIN8A - Samini
Cover Artwork: ORIGIN8A – Samini
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Shatta Wale drops new 12-track project ‘A Taste Of The African King’
Samini announces Samini Xperience Concert for 24th December 2025
‘Far Away’: Samini sings for the dreamer in new song
Ko-Jo Cue shares his heart in new album ‘KANI: A Bantama Story’
‘Walk With Me’: Kweku Smoke redefines sound with new album
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Cojo Rae Watch! Cojo Rae releases ‘Kwesi Arthur’ music video
Next Article Piesie Esther & Kweku Teye Piesie Esther teams up with Kweku Teye on new worship song ‘Calvary Sunsum’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Caesar
Caesar takes flight on new song ‘Catch Flights’ feat. BoyOctave
Music
Strei. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Strei turns emotion into motion on new single “Catapult” featuring Dxtiny
Africa
D-Black. Photo Credit: D-Black/Facebook
D-Black hints at new EP “Songs About Women”
News
Lalid
Lalid keeps things moving in new song ‘Motion’
Music
Amos K & Ko-Jo Cue. Credit: Supplied.
Ko-Jo Cue co-signs Amos K after “HOMESICK III” moment
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

E.L
E.L signs deal with Sony Music Publishing West Africa
News
Kemuel
Kemuel explores post-breakup limbo on new release ‘Ovah’
Africa
D-Black. Photo Credit: Sourced.
D-Black hints at launch of major media network
News
Namibian singer and songwriter Ms. Gideon. Photo Credit: Supplied
Ms. Gideon signs Namibia’s first major deal with Sony Music Africa
Africa
MOGmusic
Experience God’s presence in new song ‘Holy’ by MOGmusic
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Music producer Hammer
New music! Hammer of The Last Two drops ‘Retribution’ with RZJ, Kay-T and Mantse
Music
Hammer of The Last Two feat. Joey B, E.L, Fameye
New music! Hammer of The Last Two drops ‘Still Hammer’
Music
Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music

You Might Also Like