Piesie Esther teams up with Kweku Teye on new worship song ‘Calvary Sunsum’

Gospel powerhouse Piesie Esther joins forces with Kweku Teye on “Calvary Sunsum,” a deeply moving worship anthem that transcends performance to become pure ministry.

This collaboration is a sincere expression of gratitude, surrender, and reverence—inviting listeners into a fresh encounter with God’s grace and redemptive love.

Built on rich harmonies and heartfelt vocal delivery, “Calvary Sunsum” carries the weight of genuine worship.

Piesie Esther and Kweku Teye bring their spiritual authenticity to the track, creating an atmosphere that feels less like a song and more like a sacred moment.

The production supports rather than overpowers, allowing the message and ministry to remain central.

This isn’t music for casual listening—it’s an invitation to encounter, reflect, and surrender.

Stream Calvary Sunsum on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/piesie-esther-calvary-sunsum.