Ad imageAd image
Music

Piesie Esther teams up with Kweku Teye on new worship song ‘Calvary Sunsum’

"Calvary Sunsum" by Piesie Esther and Kweku Teye invites a fresh encounter with God's grace.

Gospel powerhouse Piesie Esther joins forces with Kweku Teye on “Calvary Sunsum,” a deeply moving worship anthem that transcends performance to become pure ministry.

This collaboration is a sincere expression of gratitude, surrender, and reverence—inviting listeners into a fresh encounter with God’s grace and redemptive love.

Built on rich harmonies and heartfelt vocal delivery, “Calvary Sunsum” carries the weight of genuine worship.

Piesie Esther and Kweku Teye bring their spiritual authenticity to the track, creating an atmosphere that feels less like a song and more like a sacred moment.

The production supports rather than overpowers, allowing the message and ministry to remain central.

This isn’t music for casual listening—it’s an invitation to encounter, reflect, and surrender.

Calvary Sunsum is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Calvary Sunsum on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/piesie-esther-calvary-sunsum.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Watch! Cojo Rae releases ‘Kwesi Arthur’ music video
Watch! Joker nharnah releases ‘Lucky’ music video feat. Black Sherif
Experience God’s presence in new song ‘Holy’ by MOGmusic
I’m still making music from my pov – Kwesi Arthur
Ebo Taylor dies at 90, day after festival launch
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Samini ‘ORIGIN8A’: Samini releases 16-song new album
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Yaa Jackson
Yaa Jackson explores emotion on new song ‘Feeling’
Music
D-Black. Photo Credit: D-Black/Facebook
D-Black hints at new EP “Songs About Women”
News
Edem
‘Over Again’ by Edem goes viral again 12 years after its release
News
K-Zaka, Uncool Angels & Philharmonic
AfroFuture teams up with K-Zaka, Uncool Angels & Philharmonic for ‘Mngani Wam’
Africa
Amos K & Ko-Jo Cue. Credit: Supplied.
Ko-Jo Cue co-signs Amos K after “HOMESICK III” moment
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

E.L
E.L signs deal with Sony Music Publishing West Africa
News
Kemuel
Kemuel explores post-breakup limbo on new release ‘Ovah’
Africa
D-Black. Photo Credit: Sourced.
D-Black hints at launch of major media network
News
Namibian singer and songwriter Ms. Gideon. Photo Credit: Supplied
Ms. Gideon signs Namibia’s first major deal with Sony Music Africa
Africa
Cover Artwork: Ewor Me - King Paluta feat. Kwabena Kwabena
2026 Week 6: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Music producer Hammer
New music! Hammer of The Last Two drops ‘Retribution’ with RZJ, Kay-T and Mantse
Music
Hammer of The Last Two feat. Joey B, E.L, Fameye
New music! Hammer of The Last Two drops ‘Still Hammer’
Music
Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music

You Might Also Like