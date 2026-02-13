Ad imageAd image
Music

DarkoVibes & Quamina MP deliver on new song ‘Mekɔn Adɔ’

"Mekɔn Adɔ" by DarkoVibes & Quamina Mp captures the intoxicating feeling of falling in love.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

DarkoVibes teams up with Quamina Mp on Mekɔn Adɔ,” a smooth Afrobeats romance that captures the intoxicating feeling of falling deeply in love.

The chemistry between both artists creates magic, blending their distinct styles into one irresistible anthem.

DarkoVibes brings his signature laid-back delivery and melodic sensibility, whilst Quamina Mp adds his characteristic energy and vocal flair.

Together, they navigate themes of devotion, attraction, and the kind of love that makes you want to shout it from the rooftops—or in this case, through infectious melodies.

The production is warm and inviting, built on rhythmic percussion and rich harmonies that create the perfect backdrop for declarations of affection. “Mekɔn Adɔ” balances romantic sincerity with feel-good vibes, making it equally suited for intimate moments and celebratory playlists.

This collaboration showcases both artists at their best—confident, charismatic, and completely immersed in the emotion they’re expressing.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
New music! Onn Gospel & Efe Grace release ‘Ghanaian Apostolic Praise’
Smallgod drops ‘Fire’ featuring Sarkodie & Joshua Baraka
Piesie Esther teams up with Kweku Teye on new worship song ‘Calvary Sunsum’
Watch! Cojo Rae releases ‘Kwesi Arthur’ music video
Watch! Joker nharnah releases ‘Lucky’ music video feat. Black Sherif
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Efe Grace New music! Onn Gospel & Efe Grace release ‘Ghanaian Apostolic Praise’
Next Article Something I Need Cover - Vanta SR and Darkua. Vanta SR and Darkua release new single “Something I Need”
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

D-Black. Photo Credit: D-Black/Facebook
D-Black hints at new EP “Songs About Women”
News
Cover Artwork: Ewor Me - King Paluta feat. Kwabena Kwabena
2026 Week 6: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Kofi Mole
Kofi Mole and Oxlade deliver smooth love song with ‘Odo Bra’
Music
E.L
E.L signs deal with Sony Music Publishing West Africa
News
Lalid
Lalid keeps things moving in new song ‘Motion’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Kemuel
Kemuel explores post-breakup limbo on new release ‘Ovah’
Africa
D-Black. Photo Credit: Sourced.
D-Black hints at launch of major media network
News
Namibian singer and songwriter Ms. Gideon. Photo Credit: Supplied
Ms. Gideon signs Namibia’s first major deal with Sony Music Africa
Africa
MOGmusic
Experience God’s presence in new song ‘Holy’ by MOGmusic
Music
Kwesi Arthur. Photo Credit: Sourced.
I’m still making music from my pov – Kwesi Arthur
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Music producer Hammer
New music! Hammer of The Last Two drops ‘Retribution’ with RZJ, Kay-T and Mantse
Music
Hammer of The Last Two feat. Joey B, E.L, Fameye
New music! Hammer of The Last Two drops ‘Still Hammer’
Music
Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music

You Might Also Like