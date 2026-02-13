Ad imageAd image
KobbySalm reflects on quiet grace in new song ‘Surrender’

KobbySalm releases "Surrender," a contemplative worship song reminding us that sometimes God's greatest love comes quietly.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

KobbySalm returns with “Surrender,” a deeply contemplative worship song that reminds us that sometimes the greatest love is the one God gives quietly.

Built on gentle production and KobbySalm’s heartfelt vocal delivery, “Surrender” creates space for reflection rather than performance.

The track explores the beauty of letting go, trusting completely, and finding peace in divine timing. There’s power in the stillness here—a reminder that God’s most profound work often happens in whispers, not shouts.

KobbySalm’s approach is refreshingly honest, avoiding religious clichés in favour of authentic expression.

The production supports rather than overwhelms, allowing the message of trust and submission to remain central. Every element serves the song’s core truth: surrender isn’t defeat, it’s freedom.

“Surrender” is worship for the weary, the overthinking, and anyone learning that the quietest love often speaks the loudest.

Cover Artwork: Surrender - KobbySalm
Cover Artwork: Surrender – KobbySalm
Ghana Music
Ghana Music
Vanta SR and Darkua release new single “Something I Need”
Sarkodie reflects on success & setbacks with ‘Wins & Losses’
Endiz explores success and sacrifice on new song ‘Wonders’
Kofi Mole and Oxlade deliver smooth love song with ‘Odo Bra’
Caesar takes flight on new song ‘Catch Flights’ feat. BoyOctave
