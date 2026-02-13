New music! Onn Gospel & Efe Grace release ‘Ghanaian Apostolic Praise’

Onn Gospel and Efe Grace have released “Ghanaian Apostolic Praise,” a powerful worship anthem that channels the raw, unfiltered sound of traditional Apostolic church praise.

Inspired by the fervent praise culture of Ghanaian Apostolic churches, the track carries an atmosphere of prayer, spiritual intensity, and Holy Spirit movement.

Both artists deliver with the kind of passion that transcends performance, creating a sonic space where worship becomes encounter.

The production honours the traditional roots whilst maintaining contemporary accessibility, allowing the authentic Apostolic sound to shine without compromise.

Rhythmic percussion, call-and-response vocals, and uninhibited praise create an immersive experience that feels less like listening and more like participating.

“Ghanaian Apostolic Praise” is a spiritual document—preserving a sacred sound whilst inviting a new generation to experience the power of traditional Ghanaian worship at its most authentic.