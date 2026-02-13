‘Ozii Ozaa Anthem’: Patapaa delivers energetic song for Swedru All Blacks

Patapaa has unleashed “Ozii Ozaa Anthem,” a high-octane football anthem created specifically for Swedru All Blacks.

Produced by Enzyme Dee Beatz, this track captures the electric atmosphere of matchday, transforming club pride into infectious musical energy.

True to Patapaa’s signature style, “Ozii Ozaa Anthem” is built for chanting, celebrating, and rallying supporters. The production is vibrant and repetitive in the best way—designed to echo through stadiums and ignite crowd participation.

Every element serves one purpose: getting fans on their feet and behind their team.

Football anthems require a specific energy—they must be simple enough to chant yet memorable enough to become tradition.

Patapaa delivers exactly that, creating a soundtrack that belongs both on the pitch and in the streets of Swedru.

Ozii Ozaa Anthem is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Ozii Ozaa Anthem on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/patapaa-ozii-ozaa.

