Sarkodie reflects on success & setbacks with ‘Wins & Losses’

Sarkodie releases "Wins & Losses," a deeply introspective track reflecting on success, setbacks & resilience.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music

Sarkodie is out with “Wins & Losses,” a deeply introspective track that strips away the bravado to reveal the human behind the accolades.

This isn’t victory lap music—it’s honest reflection on the price of success and the lessons hidden in setbacks.

Over contemplative production, Sarkodie delivers some of his most vulnerable bars yet, exploring the duality of achievement.

He acknowledges the wins whilst refusing to romanticise the losses, painting a balanced picture of what it truly costs to stay at the top of Ghana’s competitive rap scene.

The track showcases Sarkodie’s lyrical maturity, moving beyond flex culture to address resilience, growth, and the mental weight of maintaining legendary status.

His flow remains impeccable, but the substance cuts deeper—this is rap as personal testimony, where every bar carries the weight of lived experience.

“Wins & Losses” reminds us why Sarkodie remains Ghana’s most respected rapper—he’s earned the right to speak from experience, and he does so with unflinching honesty.

Cover Artwork: Wins Losses - Sarkodie & Yaadman fka Yung L
author avatar
