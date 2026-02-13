Ad imageAd image
Smallgod drops ‘Fire’ featuring Sarkodie & Joshua Baraka

Smallgod releases "Fire" featuring Sarkodie & Joshua Baraka—a scorching Afrobeats collaboration blending Ghanaian and Ugandan talent.

Smallgod brings together Ghana’s rap king Sarkodie and Ugandan rising star Joshua Baraka on “Fire,” a scorching Afrobeats collaboration that lives up to its name.

This cross-continental connection delivers pure heat, blending distinct styles into one irresistible anthem.

Joshua Baraka’s smooth, melodic vocals set the tone, providing infectious hooks that anchor the track’s romantic energy. Sarkodie then elevates the moment with signature precision—his bars cutting through with confidence and charisma that only a veteran can deliver.

Smallgod orchestrates it all, creating seamless chemistry between two artists from different sonic worlds.

The production is vibrant and contemporary, balancing Afrobeats warmth with modern polish.

“Fire” captures that intoxicating feeling of attraction—when chemistry becomes undeniable and everything else fades away.

This collaboration showcases Smallgod’s talent for building continental bridges through music, whilst proving that when the right artists connect, the result is exactly what the title promises: pure fire.

You Might Also Like