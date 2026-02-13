Ad imageAd image
Music

Vanta SR and Darkua release new single “Something I Need”

Genre-bending collaboration between Vanta SR and Darkua fuses melodic R&B vocals with pulsating Afro-House music.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Vanta SR, the innovative production duo of Ghanaian Grammy Award-winning producer C-Tea and Austrian drummer-composer Andi Stecher, collaborate with versatile Ghanaian singer Darkua for their debut single, “Something I Need.” The track marks a stunning fusion of Afro-House energy and soulful R&B vocals.

Known for merging the deep pulse of Pan-African rhythms and West African percussion with contemporary electronic dance music, Vanta SR brings their signature sonic intensity to the collaboration. The duo, who describe their sound as “so dark it reflects light, a groove so heavy it creates space,” has been making waves across Ghana and Austria with their immersive live performances.

Something I Need Cover - Vanta SR and Darkua.
Something I Need Cover – Vanta SR and Darkua.

The collaboration showcases Vanta SR’s production expertise, weaving Afro-House, Afro-Tech, and tribal electronica elements into a hypnotic foundation. Over this groove-oriented structure, Darkua delivers melodic R&B vocals that complement the track’s rhythmic complexity while adding emotional depth.

For Darkua, this collaboration showcases her versatility, proving her voice can command a house groove just as effortlessly as a soul ballad.

“Something I Need” is now available on major streaming platforms.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
KobbySalm reflects on quiet grace in new song ‘Surrender’
Sarkodie reflects on success & setbacks with ‘Wins & Losses’
Endiz explores success and sacrifice on new song ‘Wonders’
Kofi Mole and Oxlade deliver smooth love song with ‘Odo Bra’
Caesar takes flight on new song ‘Catch Flights’ feat. BoyOctave
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Darkovibes & Quamina MP DarkoVibes & Quamina MP deliver on new song ‘Mekɔn Adɔ’
Next Article KobbySalm KobbySalm reflects on quiet grace in new song ‘Surrender’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Namibian singer and songwriter Ms. Gideon. Photo Credit: Supplied
Ms. Gideon signs Namibia’s first major deal with Sony Music Africa
Africa
K-Zaka, Uncool Angels & Philharmonic
AfroFuture teams up with K-Zaka, Uncool Angels & Philharmonic for ‘Mngani Wam’
Africa
Samini
‘ORIGIN8A’: Samini releases 16-song new album
Music
MOGmusic
Experience God’s presence in new song ‘Holy’ by MOGmusic
Music
OT n Aiges. Photo Credit: Supplied
OT n Aiges starts the year with “View Once”
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Cojo Rae
Watch! Cojo Rae releases ‘Kwesi Arthur’ music video
Music
E.L
E.L signs deal with Sony Music Publishing West Africa
News
Kemuel
Kemuel explores post-breakup limbo on new release ‘Ovah’
Africa
D-Black. Photo Credit: Sourced.
D-Black hints at launch of major media network
News
D-Black. Photo Credit: D-Black/Facebook
D-Black hints at new EP “Songs About Women”
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Music producer Hammer
New music! Hammer of The Last Two drops ‘Retribution’ with RZJ, Kay-T and Mantse
Music
Hammer of The Last Two feat. Joey B, E.L, Fameye
New music! Hammer of The Last Two drops ‘Still Hammer’
Music
Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music

You Might Also Like