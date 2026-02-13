Vanta SR and Darkua release new single “Something I Need”

Vanta SR, the innovative production duo of Ghanaian Grammy Award-winning producer C-Tea and Austrian drummer-composer Andi Stecher, collaborate with versatile Ghanaian singer Darkua for their debut single, “Something I Need.” The track marks a stunning fusion of Afro-House energy and soulful R&B vocals.

Known for merging the deep pulse of Pan-African rhythms and West African percussion with contemporary electronic dance music, Vanta SR brings their signature sonic intensity to the collaboration. The duo, who describe their sound as “so dark it reflects light, a groove so heavy it creates space,” has been making waves across Ghana and Austria with their immersive live performances.

Something I Need Cover – Vanta SR and Darkua.

The collaboration showcases Vanta SR’s production expertise, weaving Afro-House, Afro-Tech, and tribal electronica elements into a hypnotic foundation. Over this groove-oriented structure, Darkua delivers melodic R&B vocals that complement the track’s rhythmic complexity while adding emotional depth.

For Darkua, this collaboration showcases her versatility, proving her voice can command a house groove just as effortlessly as a soul ballad.

“Something I Need” is now available on major streaming platforms.