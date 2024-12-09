Jahwin! The Bizkit rebrands with new name and vision

Acclaimed Ghanaian singer and songwriter Jahwin Dela Woollams, formerly known by his stage name The Bizkit, has officially rebranded to Jahwin.

This change marks a significant shift in his career, reflecting his growth as an artist and a deeper connection to his spiritual roots.

For over a decade, Jahwin has been a major figure in the Ghanaian music scene, blending various influences to create a unique sound.

The decision to adopt the mononym “Jahwin” reflects his personal evolution and commitment to music that uplifts and inspires.

Jahwin, formerly The Bizkit

The name “Jahwin” has deep spiritual meaning. “Jah” refers to God, symbolizing divine presence, while “win” stands for triumph and success. Together, the name represents spiritual victory and positivity.

“I’m excited to embark on this new journey as Jahwin,” the artist said. “This name change isn’t just a rebranding; it’s an evolution of my identity and music.

It resonates with my state of mind and the direction I want my music to take—one of victory, spirituality, and positivity.”

Fans can expect fresh music and dynamic performances from Jahwin, as he embarks on this exciting new chapter in his career.