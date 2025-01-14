Exclusive Insights from Spotify and Sony Music Publishing Workshop in Ghana

Spotify has partnered with Sony Music Publishing to host a special Publishing Camp in Ghana recently. A range of exclusive panel discussions with industry experts like GuiltyBeatz and Wale Davies, also known as Tec from Show Dem Camp, took place at the event.

This camp equipped musicians, producers, publishers, and songwriters with a sharp understanding of the latest production trends, creative techniques, and promotion tools.

Phiona Okumu, Head of Music at Spotify Sub-Saharan Africa, is excited about the opportunities the camp can unlock for Ghana’s music industry. She adds, “amplifying African artists is a core value that drives the work we do. Great writing is fundamental to every track that resonates and leaves fans singing all day, so it is only fitting that we – together with Sony Music Publishing – host a dedicated session for techniques that go into crafting the lyrics, beats, and melodies that make us fall in love with a song”.

Shots from the Spotify and Sony Music Publishing Workshop in Ghana

GuiltyBeatz emphasised the importance of crafting a timeless classic during the panel discussion, saying “it involves embracing your creative freedom and trusting your instincts to produce something authentic and unique. It means drawing inspiration from diverse sources, whether personal experiences, cultural moments, or the world around you, rather than limiting yourself to a single perspective.” He encouraged songwriters, producers, and artists to keep their ears on the ground as it can provide endless creative fuel. Davies also encouraged creatives to surround themselves with collaborators who challenge and inspire them to push beyond their boundaries.

Beyond tutorials on making the continent’s next hits, the camp signifies a decisive step to empower Africa’s musicians as they work to take their careers to the next level by reaching global audiences through music streaming. A hands-on masterclass guided about 150 attendees on getting the most out of Spotify’s creative support platform: Spotify for Artists including Songwriting.

Shots from the Spotify and Sony Music Publishing Workshop in Ghana

Okumu acknowledges that “songwriters and producers make music happen. What they do raises the bar and keeps people infatuated with African music as songs become hits.”

Spotify for Artists provides a range of tools to help people take control of their creations and art. From data-led insights to promotional tools like Songwriter Pages, Spotify Clips and clickable, in-app song credits, musicians can make sure their next release is unmissable while giving due recognition to the creative team behind a hit single or album.