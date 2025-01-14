fbpx
Panel Discussion at the Spotify and Sony Music Publishing Workshop in Ghana
Panel sharing insights from the Spotify and Sony Music Publishing workshop.Spotify
News

Exclusive Insights from Spotify and Sony Music Publishing Workshop in Ghana

Spotify and Sony Music Publishing Camp in Ghana

Ghana Music
Ghana Music

Spotify has partnered with Sony Music Publishing to host a special Publishing Camp in Ghana recently. A range of exclusive panel discussions with industry experts like GuiltyBeatz and Wale Davies, also known as Tec from Show Dem Camp, took place at the event.

This camp equipped musicians, producers, publishers, and songwriters with a sharp understanding of the latest production trends, creative techniques, and promotion tools.

Phiona Okumu, Head of Music at Spotify Sub-Saharan Africa, is excited about the opportunities the camp can unlock for Ghana’s music industry. She adds, “amplifying African artists is a core value that drives the work we do. Great writing is fundamental to every track that resonates and leaves fans singing all day, so it is only fitting that we – together with Sony Music Publishing – host a dedicated session for techniques that go into crafting the lyrics, beats, and melodies that make us fall in love with a song”.

Shots from the Spotify and Sony Music Publishing Workshop in Ghana
Shots from the Spotify and Sony Music Publishing Workshop in Ghana

GuiltyBeatz emphasised the importance of crafting a timeless classic during the panel discussion, saying “it involves embracing your creative freedom and trusting your instincts to produce something authentic and unique. It means drawing inspiration from diverse sources, whether personal experiences, cultural moments, or the world around you, rather than limiting yourself to a single perspective.” He encouraged songwriters, producers, and artists to keep their ears on the ground as it can provide endless creative fuel. Davies also encouraged creatives to surround themselves with collaborators who challenge and inspire them to push beyond their boundaries.

See also  Welcome To November 2024 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

Beyond tutorials on making the continent’s next hits, the camp signifies a decisive step to empower Africa’s musicians as they work to take their careers to the next level by reaching global audiences through music streaming. A hands-on masterclass guided about 150 attendees on getting the most out of Spotify’s creative support platform: Spotify for Artists including Songwriting.

Shots from the Spotify and Sony Music Publishing Workshop in Ghana
Shots from the Spotify and Sony Music Publishing Workshop in Ghana

Okumu acknowledges that “songwriters and producers make music happen. What they do raises the bar and keeps people infatuated with African music as songs become hits.”

Spotify for Artists provides a range of tools to help people take control of their creations and art. From data-led insights to promotional tools like Songwriter PagesSpotify Clips and clickable, in-app song credits, musicians can make sure their next release is unmissable while giving due recognition to the creative team behind a hit single or album.

You Might Also Like

Music Legend Teddy Osei of Osibisa Dies at 88

“Love Deeply…”: Nana Fofie Swims in Feelings

I deserve 2025 TGMA Artiste of the Year – Amerado

Siisi Baidoo honours Elder SK Ampiah with ‘Pentecostal Praise Tribute’

New Album: ‘No Manual’ by Eno Barony is here!

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Cover Artwork: Messiah - Sarkodie ft. Kweku Flick 2025 Week 2: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Next Article Dynamic artiste Obed Psych Together Forever: Obed Psych & Lamisi unite on heartfelt new song
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

President Mahama. Photo Credit: Manuel Photos
5 Innovative Solutions for the Creative Industry NDC Can Provide
Culture
Beeztrap KOTM
Beeztrap KOTM & Medikal team up for ‘Ei Tracy’
Music
Amerado
Amerado delivers unfiltered bars with bold energy on ‘Angry’
Music
Black Sherif
Lord I’m Amazed: Black Sherif’s new video takes viewers on a journey
Music
Culture curator DJ Nayiram.
DJ Nayiram: A cultural curator bringing Ghana’s sound to the world
Discovery
- Advertisement -

Latest

Rap Fada
Rap Fada & Bisa Kdei drops ‘Etaaso’ – A Night time love story
Music
Dynamic artiste Obed Psych
Together Forever: Obed Psych & Lamisi unite on heartfelt new song
Music
Cover Artwork: Messiah - Sarkodie ft. Kweku Flick
2025 Week 2: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Rapperholic Sarkodi
Sarkodie & Kweku Flick unite on anthemic new song ‘Messiah’
Music
Bethel Revival Choir
Bethel Revival Choir’s ‘Ewe Choral Medley’ elevates the Spirit
Music

Popular

Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Interviews
Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews
Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Experience the Magic of Black Sherif at Zaama Disco 2024
News
Rapper Kweku Smoke
The Revival is here! Kweku Smoke to hold concert on December 18th
News