Shatta Wale Earns Four Nominations at the 42nd IRAWMA Awards

Ghanaian music star and self-acclaimed “African Dancehall King” Shatta Wale has secured four nominations for the 42nd International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA). The annual event slated for March 30, in Florida celebrates global icons of reggae and world music.

The “On God” hitmaker has been nominated in the following categories:

Best Music Video

Best Crossover Song

Best African Dancehall Entertainer

Most Popular Collaborated Song (Reggae with R&B, Rap, Latin, etc.)

The Ghanaian music icon is no stranger to the IRAWMA with a storied history of wins at the prestigious awards. His previous victories include:

Best New Entertainer (2014)

(2014) Best African Song/Entertainer (2016)

(2016) Special IRAWMA Award of Honour (2018)

(2018) Best Music Video (2019)

(2019) Best Afrobeat Entertainer (2019)

(2019) Best Virtual Entertainer of the Year (2021)

The nominations at IRAWMA 2025 cap off a remarkable year for Shatta Wale, who recently shared stage with his icon Vybz Cartel. Known for his electrifying stage presence and devoted fan base, the Ghanaian star remains a trailblazer for African artists in the global music scene.

With the awards set for March 2025, fans and critics alike will be eagerly watching to see if Shatta Wale can add more IRAWMA trophies to his growing collection.