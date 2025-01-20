TGMA introduces Best Urban/Contemporary Gospel Song award for 2025

The 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) is set to introduce a brand-new category, Best Urban/Contemporary Gospel Song, in an exciting move.

This is to recognize the growing influence of urban gospel music in the country as stated on the TGMA official pages.

The new category aims to celebrate the blend of traditional gospel with modern urban influences, showcasing the innovation and creativity of Ghanaian artists.

Best Urban/Contemporary Gospel Song Definition

With the countdown to the call for entries yet to begin, industry professionals and fans alike are eagerly anticipating the upcoming awards season.

The addition of this category further emphasizes the awards’ commitment to supporting the country’s vibrant music scene and culture, promising an even more dynamic celebration of Ghana’s musical talents.