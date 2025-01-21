fbpx
Arathejay. Photo Credit: Arathejay/Instagram
Arathejay. Arathejay/Instagram
News

AratheJay Joins Apple Music’s Africa Rising Class of 2025

Explore AratheJay's rising star status in the music industry through Apple Music's Africa Rising program.

Ghana Music
Ghana Music

Ghanaian artist AratheJay is the latest talent to join Apple Music’s Africa Rising Class of 2025. An artist development program that has helped shape the careers of African stars like Tems, Amaarae, and Rema. The program celebrates the continent’s rising stars, and AratheJay’s inclusion is a testament to his growing influence in the global music scene.  

Since his breakout, AratheJay has been making waves with a distinctive sound that blends African storytelling with contemporary influences. His debut project, “Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule” introduced listeners to his emotive songwriting and captivating melodies.

Tracks like “Jesus Christ II” with Black Sherif, “C’est La Vie”, “Sankofa”, and “Grenade” have already established him as one of Ghana’s most exciting new voices.

Ghanaian new-age artist, Arathejay. Photo Credit: AratheJay
Ghanaian new-age artist, Arathejay. Photo Credit: AratheJay

 Alongside fellow rising artists like KAESTYLE, FOLA, Njerae, and Lusanda, AratheJay is ready to push boundaries and share his music with the world.

Reacting to the honour, AratheJay shared his excitement: “I’m truly honoured to be a part of Apple Music’s Africa Rising Class of ’25, and being chosen as one of the cover stars is the icing on the cake! 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year, and I can’t wait to share the journey ahead. The best is yet to come! Stay tuned for some surprises from Ghana, Africa and beyond, because this year is going be my year of global domination, all by the grace of God.”  

See also  Video: C'est La Vie by AratheJay

As part of this recognition, AratheJay is featured in an exclusive “Africa Now Radio” episode with Nandi Madida which aired on January 17th. His inclusion in the Africa Rising Class is a clear signal that Ghanaian music is being heard globally and fans can expect even more from him this year.

Discover the Africa Rising Playlist

You Might Also Like

Nimo Live with AratheJay: The Night Nimo was Found with Love

The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats

King Promise, King Paluta, Arathejay, Kweku Smoke, others included in Apple Music’s “Africa Now: Best of 2024”

Apple Music’s Chop Life returns with Exclusive Playlists

Single: Grenade by AraTheJay

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Captan Watch the official video for Captan’s ‘Formation’
Next Article Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2025 Nominations now open for 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Gospel singer Christa Boafo
Christa Boafo inspires with new single ‘The Lord of Hosts’
Music
Gyakie/KiDi. Photo Credit: Gyakie/KiDi
Celebrity Watch 2025: Ghana’s Rising Star Gyakie and KiDi Battle for the Crown
News
AlorG. Photo Credit: AlorG
AlorG Unveils “Down I’m A Rebel,” His Powerful Debut EP
Music
Urban Gospel's KobbySalm
KobbySalm shares stories of God’s Protection on ‘Aseda II
Music
Aklerh
Aklerh’s ‘Mash Up’ video showcases her artistic evolution
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Captan
Watch the official video for Captan’s ‘Formation’
Music
Feel-good DJ Nayiram
DJ Nayiram celebrates life with ‘Banku Riddim’ feat. DJ Bass
Music
UK-Based IsaayBoo
IsaayBoo: A Ghanaian musician’s journey from service to sound
Discovery
ChiNaZor Deborah. Photo Credit: Kaymora
ChiNaZor; The Nigerian Afrobeat Artiste making Waves in Ghana Music with a Unique Style
Africa
Wakayna. Photo Credit: Mudah Studios
Wakayna unveils his new single “One Day (Gbedeka)”
Music

Popular

Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Interviews
Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Life in Lens
Ghana’s Unsung Cultural Icon: The Story of Rocky Dawuni
Interviews
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Experience the Magic of Black Sherif at Zaama Disco 2024
News
Rapper Kweku Smoke
The Revival is here! Kweku Smoke to hold concert on December 18th
News