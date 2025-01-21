AratheJay Joins Apple Music’s Africa Rising Class of 2025

Ghanaian artist AratheJay is the latest talent to join Apple Music’s Africa Rising Class of 2025. An artist development program that has helped shape the careers of African stars like Tems, Amaarae, and Rema. The program celebrates the continent’s rising stars, and AratheJay’s inclusion is a testament to his growing influence in the global music scene.

Since his breakout, AratheJay has been making waves with a distinctive sound that blends African storytelling with contemporary influences. His debut project, “Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule” introduced listeners to his emotive songwriting and captivating melodies.

Tracks like “Jesus Christ II” with Black Sherif, “C’est La Vie”, “Sankofa”, and “Grenade” have already established him as one of Ghana’s most exciting new voices.

Ghanaian new-age artist, Arathejay. Photo Credit: AratheJay

Alongside fellow rising artists like KAESTYLE, FOLA, Njerae, and Lusanda, AratheJay is ready to push boundaries and share his music with the world.

Reacting to the honour, AratheJay shared his excitement: “I’m truly honoured to be a part of Apple Music’s Africa Rising Class of ’25, and being chosen as one of the cover stars is the icing on the cake! 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year, and I can’t wait to share the journey ahead. The best is yet to come! Stay tuned for some surprises from Ghana, Africa and beyond, because this year is going be my year of global domination, all by the grace of God.”

As part of this recognition, AratheJay is featured in an exclusive “Africa Now Radio” episode with Nandi Madida which aired on January 17th. His inclusion in the Africa Rising Class is a clear signal that Ghanaian music is being heard globally and fans can expect even more from him this year.

Discover the Africa Rising Playlist