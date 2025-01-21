Nominations now open for 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards has officially announced the opening of nominations for the 26th edition of the awards scheme.

The TGMA is inviting submissions from artistes, artiste management teams, record labels, producers, instrumentalists, music composers, and other music industry stakeholders.

Works eligible for consideration must have been commercially released between 1st January and 31st December 2024.

TGMA 2025 Call For Entries

Submissions are to be made via the official portal at www.entry.ghanamusicawards.com, with the deadline set for Sunday, 16th February 2025.

In a statement released by the Board, stakeholders were advised to take note of key revisions made to the awards categories.

These changes, which affect category definitions and include new additions, are available on the official TGMA website at www.ghanamusicawards.com and across the scheme’s social media platforms.