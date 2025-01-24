fbpx
Richie Mensah. Photo Credit: HitzFm/Twitter
Lynx Group Introduces Music Distribution as Part of its Expansion

Richie Mensah

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah - Jnr. Writer

One of Ghana’s most celebrated music labels, Lynx Entertainment, which has produced some of the biggest talents in Ghana’s music history, has in recent days announced an expansion of the company’s services and structure.

On Day Break Hitz with DJ Slim on Thursday morning, CEO of the company Richie Mensah provided clarity on recent developments in the company’s structure and personnel.

He cleared the air on his position as being the CEO of not Lynx Entertainment but CEO of Lynx Group, a parent company with subsidiaries like Lynx Studios, Tigon Creative Studio, ACN, Panthera, and their newest addition, the distribution wing.

According to Richie, Lynx has grown from being a record label to introducing a distribution wing that will empower record labels. He added that the company has not neglected its primary record label system but has only expanded its services to accommodate other talents who do not have to sign as Lynx artists to work with the company.

His reason for introducing the distribution arm is to give artists a more direct approach to their music distribution, which he believes is a better option than what is often available in our part of the world.

Richie Mensah. Photo Credit: HitzFm/Twitter

You can watch the video below for more information on Lynx Ghana’s expansion.

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah
Jnr. Writer
Previous Article Jordan Adetunji. Photo Credit: Emily White Jordan Adetunji Releases New Mixtape – A Jaguar’s Dream
Next Article Berma - Strongman. Credit: YouTube Berma! Strongman hits hard with new song
