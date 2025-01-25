fbpx
Artiste manager,Bullgod.
Music Videos Are A Waste Of Money – Bullgod Speaks

Bullgod, a renowned artiste manager, recently had an interview on Showbiz Review xtra with DJ Slim and pundits on Hitz FM. During the conversation, he shared some bold thoughts on the current state of the music videos in the industry.

One of the most interesting points he made was about the role of music videos in today’s fast-paced industry. Speaking on the issue, he explained that it was a total waste of time and investment to go and rent out props for music videos in our current era saying, ” We don’t have time for music videos, nobody needs these videos trust me, I’m telling you from an executive producer’s point of view, it’s costly. People don’t consume it no more”.

The conversation took a deeper turn as he reflected on the importance of staying relevant in a time where trend change quickly, “We’re in 2025. people consume stuff like fast food and other things, Visualizers are more effective “, he later said.

Bullgod was a long-time artiste manager for controversial Ghanaian artiste Shatta Wale until they fell out in July 2022. He also managed artists like Yaa Yaa, Koo Ntakra, VVIP and many others. He is the CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment.

The interview wrapped up with Bulldog urging artists in the music industry to put their efforts into visualizers and short films in order to get more engagement from the fans.

