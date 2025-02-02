fbpx
Musician, Trigmatic. Photo Credit: Trigmatic/Instagram
Trigmatic speaks on working in the Christian Ministry

Trigmatic talks about serving the Lord's ministry when he is called and the challenges some pastors face in their journey.

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music - Jnr. Writer

Ghanaian musician, Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro-Agyei, popularly known as Trigmatic, has expressed his love and willingness to do ministry if he is appointed to do so. He shared his thoughts on an interview with Daybreak Hitz on HitzFM. He said that he wanted to try his hands on many things and ministry was one of them.

Trigmatic continued by saying that, even though he’d love to be a pastor, he didn’t want to do it out of pressure. He further explained that he was taking his time but was learning as well. “I don’t want to wait, so when the time comes I’ll be prepared otherwise, I’d get to face the challenges in the ministry,” he said.

The Lorgoligi hitmaker, also said that ministry was very challenging. “I see some of the challenges pastors go through and its not easy, ministry is not just the glam, it goes deeper than that”. He spoke about his commitment to his Christian duties and the role he plays in evangelism. “I’m a full member of my church, I share the gospel wherever I find myself and I also give reverence to God in my songs,” he added.

I’ll be very happy to be in the ministry when the time comes

He also said that having a deep relationship with God in this generation, is one of the coolest things ever, people cannot sway you because you’re dealing with the creator and finding yourself through Christ, is one of the best experiences in life.

