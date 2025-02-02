Sista Afia talks about her strong friendship with Amerado

Sista Afia has expressed her gratitude and appreciation to Amerado. Speaking on United Showbiz, she narrated his impact on her music career and the help he extended to her when she was at her lowest point in her career. “I would’ve given up on music if not for Amerado, he gave me the push i needed when i got tired at some point”, she said.

“He motivated me and helped me back up so I’m very grateful to him”, she continued. Sista Afia also praised the rapper for his good work ethics. She said that working with him was very easy and calm since he was very committed to his work.

Sista Afia, known for her hit songs like Jeje, Asuoden, and many others, spoke about some of the challenges she faced when producing music. She said that her previous afrobeat songs were criticized which made her switch to highlife. “I’m now focused oh highlife cause I’m a highlife queen, I live and breathe highlife and this year is for highlife”, she added.



She also said that they’re still promoting their song and they’ll be doing more activations in Accra and Kumasi as well. “Highlife is beautiful, I can’t stop singing highlife”, she said.