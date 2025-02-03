fbpx
King Promise at the 2025 Grammys. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram
King Promise at the 2025 Grammys. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram
News

Ghanaian stars represent at the 2025 Grammys

King Promise, Rocky Dawuni and Guilty Beatz spotted at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

The 2025 Grammy Awards, held at the Crypto.com Arena, was a night of groundbreaking moments and historic wins. From Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter securing her first Album of the Year win and making history as the first Black woman to win Best Country Album, to Kendrick Lamar sweeping all five categories he was nominated for with his viral hit Not Like Us, the 2025 Grammys was a celebration of global music excellence.

Contents
Rocky DawuniKing PromiseGuilty Beatz

Africa was not left out of the spotlight, with Nigeria’s Tems winning Best African Music Performance for Love Me Jeje, making her the first Nigerian to hold two Grammys after her 2023 win for Best Melodic Rap Performance with Future’s Wait For U. Ghanaian stars where also spotted even though the country is still awaiting its first Grammy win.

Rocky Dawuni

Rocky Dawni with Vybz Kartel at the 2025 Grammys. Photo Credit: Rocky Dawuni/Instagram
Rocky Dawni with Vybz Kartel at the 2025 Grammys. Photo Credit: Rocky Dawuni/Instagram

Rocky Dawuni, The celebrated Afro-roots singer earned his fourth Grammys nomination this time for Best Global Music Performance. Though he didn’t win, Dawuni made his presence known at the event, mingling with Jamaican star Vybz Kartel, singer Shenseea and Ghanaian compatriot King Promise.

See also  Amaarae Calls for Authenticity and Gender Equality in the Music Industry

King Promise

King Promise at the 2025 Grammys. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram
King Promise at the 2025 Grammys. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram

Though not nominated, King Promise turned heads in an simple but hard to miss elegant gray suit, making his mark as a notable Ghanaian presence at the awards. He was seen interacting with acclaimed American streamer Kai Cenat and other notable stars.

Guilty Beatz

Producer Guilty Beatz, a standout name and a pride to the motherland donned a bold custom green suit. He produced Tems’ hit song Love Me Jeje, which won Best African Music Performance, a feat Ghanaians can take solace in for a Grammy.

While a Ghanaian artist is yet to secure the first golden gramophone for the motherland, fans are optimistic the moment is nearer. The presence of Rocky Dawuni, King Promise and Guilty Beatz at the 2025 Grammys ceremony reflects the country’s growing influence on the global stage.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Uncovering The Truth About Grammy Conversations In Ghana

Black Sherif: 5 Things We Know About ‘Iron Boy’

Discover the Rising Stars: 15 Ghanaian Artists You Need to Know in 2025

I’m singing on this album – Black Sherif on ‘Iron Boy’

Buried Alive – It takes courage to create timeless Art

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Wutah Kobby. Photo Credit: Wutah Kobby Wutah Kobby returns with Soulful “Devotion EP”
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

DSL
Quality Freestyle! DSL drops new AfroDancehall song
Music
Philip Adzale
Watch ‘Se Wo’ – A soul-stirring worship song by Philip Adzale
Music
Street rapper Kwesi Amewuga
‘Spade’: Kwesi Amewuga delivers powerful track
Music
Sarkodie. Photo Credit: Sarkodie/Instagram
I don’t play games – Sarkodie responds to Kofi Mole
News
Cover Artwork: Excellent – KOJO BLAK & Kelvyn Boy
Lyrics: Excellent by Kojo Blak & Kelvyn Boy
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Wutah Kobby. Photo Credit: Wutah Kobby
Wutah Kobby returns with Soulful “Devotion EP”
Music
Abel Chungu Musuka. Photo Credit: IBeMusic
Singer-songwriter Abel Chungu Musuka, releases a profound love ballad “Imperfect”
Africa
Lord I'm Amazed by Black Sherif
2025 Week 5: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene captures the essence of love in ‘Odo Asem’
Music
Kwesi Arthur
Kwesi Arthur & Joey B ignite ‘Raging Bulls’ with explosive video
Music

Popular

Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Life in Lens
Ghana’s Unsung Cultural Icon: The Story of Rocky Dawuni
Interviews
Artist fan groups in Ghana
Social Media Fan Armies: A Driving Force in the Music Industry in Ghana
Industry Insider
Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Interviews
Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews