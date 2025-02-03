Ghanaian stars represent at the 2025 Grammys

The 2025 Grammy Awards, held at the Crypto.com Arena, was a night of groundbreaking moments and historic wins. From Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter securing her first Album of the Year win and making history as the first Black woman to win Best Country Album, to Kendrick Lamar sweeping all five categories he was nominated for with his viral hit Not Like Us, the 2025 Grammys was a celebration of global music excellence.

Africa was not left out of the spotlight, with Nigeria’s Tems winning Best African Music Performance for Love Me Jeje, making her the first Nigerian to hold two Grammys after her 2023 win for Best Melodic Rap Performance with Future’s Wait For U. Ghanaian stars where also spotted even though the country is still awaiting its first Grammy win.

Rocky Dawuni

Rocky Dawni with Vybz Kartel at the 2025 Grammys. Photo Credit: Rocky Dawuni/Instagram

Rocky Dawuni, The celebrated Afro-roots singer earned his fourth Grammys nomination this time for Best Global Music Performance. Though he didn’t win, Dawuni made his presence known at the event, mingling with Jamaican star Vybz Kartel, singer Shenseea and Ghanaian compatriot King Promise.

King Promise

King Promise at the 2025 Grammys. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram

Though not nominated, King Promise turned heads in an simple but hard to miss elegant gray suit, making his mark as a notable Ghanaian presence at the awards. He was seen interacting with acclaimed American streamer Kai Cenat and other notable stars.

Guilty Beatz

Producer Guilty Beatz, a standout name and a pride to the motherland donned a bold custom green suit. He produced Tems’ hit song Love Me Jeje, which won Best African Music Performance, a feat Ghanaians can take solace in for a Grammy.

While a Ghanaian artist is yet to secure the first golden gramophone for the motherland, fans are optimistic the moment is nearer. The presence of Rocky Dawuni, King Promise and Guilty Beatz at the 2025 Grammys ceremony reflects the country’s growing influence on the global stage.