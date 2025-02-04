fbpx
Music Producer DJ Breezy
Music Producer DJ Breezy
DJ Breezy announces bold new era in Ghanaian sound

The New Generation is DJ Breezy’s bold new project, merging highlife, hiplife, and cutting-edge production to create a global sound.

DJ Breezy is set to establish the tone for a new era in Ghanaian music with his upcoming project, The New Generation (TNG).

Set to blend the timeless sounds of highlife and hiplife with a futuristic twist, TNG will redefine the soundscape with fresh beats, raw energy, and unapologetic creativity.

In a video announcing the tape, DJ Breezy hints at a genre-defying mix of traditional Ghanaian rhythms and modern beats, making this project an exciting evolution of these iconic genres.

The New Generation Announcement

While the full release is still under wraps, fans have already been treated to a single off the project Rollercoaster featuring Xlimkid & Arathejay, released in November 2024.

The song fuses high-energy hiplife with infectious modern melodies, setting the tone for what’s to come.

With fresh beats, cutting-edge production, and raw lyrical energy, DJ Breezy brings you a whole new wave of music.

Watch Rollercoaster by DJ Breezy ft. Xlimkid & Arathejay

DJ Breezy pushes the boundaries of highlife and hiplife by reimagining them in a contemporary context while staying rooted in Ghanaian culture on The New Generation.

The New Generation won’t just be an album, it shall a statement to welcome the future of sound, style, and culture.

