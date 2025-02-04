fbpx
Grammy Award Plague. Photo Credit: Grammy.com
Grammy Awards: No Ghanaian win, but guess who’s behind the hits?

Though no Ghanaian has won at the Grammy Awards yet, Ghanaian producers have been instrumental for international artists.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards concluded on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena with remarkable highlights. While no Ghanaian artists were nominated this year, the country’s influence was undeniably present as two Grammy-winning songs in the Best African Music Performance category were produced by Ghanaians.

GuiltyBeatz secured a major win with his production on Tems’ “Love Me Jeje,” which earned the Best African Music Performance award at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The renowned Ghanaian producer played a pivotal role in crafting Tems’ debut album “Born In The Wild,” producing the majority of the tracks, including the Grammy-winning hit. This is the second time the category has been awarded since its introduction.

Guilty Beatz with Nigerian singer, Tems and her team. Photo Credit: Guilty Beatz/Instagram
In 2024, the acclaimed Ghanaian producer, Sammy SoSo made history as the producer of Tyla’s breakout hit “Water,” which won the inaugural Best African Music Performance award. Tyla’s win marked a groundbreaking moment for African pop music on the Grammy stage.

Sammy SoSo. Photo Credit: Sammy SoSo/Instagram
Ghana’s contributions to the Grammys extend beyond recent years. In 2021, Nabeyin earned a Grammy nomination for his outstanding production work on Kanye West’s album “Donda.”

Though no Ghanaian artists took home trophies this year, the nation’s role in shaping Grammy-winning music remains significant.

