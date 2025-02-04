(Clockwise) Mercy Agbai - RainLabs / Barabara Debre, Motolani Alake, Olukorede ‘Kay’ Ikazoboh - Virgin Music Group Nigeria / Albert Donkor, Linford Amankwaa, Michael Ashkar, Kwame Owusu Ansah - RainLabs.
Virgin Music Group expands reach with Rain Labs

Virgin Music Group partners with Rain Labs in Ghana to elevate African talent globally.

Virgin Music Group announced today a new partnership with Rain Labs, a boutique distribution and integrated label services company founded in 2020, in Accra, Ghana. Rain Labs is dedicated to propelling African talent onto the global stage. This collaboration aims to provide comprehensive support for African artists through digital distribution, marketing, creative production and brand partnerships, ensuring that their music reaches global audiences and achieves lasting success.

Virgin Music Group, a global independent music distribution and services company, has a history of championing artists worldwide. With the establishment of Virgin Music Group Nigeria in 2023, the company expanded its commitment to the African music industry. Its services include global distribution, streaming strategy, marketing, and artist development, designed to elevate both emerging and established acts.

With offices in Accra and London, Rain Labs is committed to empowering independent and emerging African artists and enabling them to thrive. Its tailored services include digital distribution, PR, streaming strategy, and creative production. With its expertise in the African music landscape, the partnership with Virgin Music Group enhances Rain Labs’ ability to reach over 128 digital streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, YouTube Music, and Audiomack.

Rain Labs’ roster includes Joey B, Cina Soul, Baaba J, MAUIMØON, Kofee Bean, Ess the Legend, and AD DJ, all of whom will benefit from Virgin Music’s global network. Together, the partnership aims to deliver impactful campaigns and sustainable pathways for artists to reach their full potential.

Albert Donkor, the co-founder and lead of Rain Labs, expressed his enthusiasm: “This partnership marks an exciting chapter for African music. Virgin Music Group’s proven track record and global reach align perfectly with our mission at Rain Labs. We trust this is the right time to elevate African talent to new heights and are eager to see the impact this collaboration will bring.”

Olukorede ‘Kay’ Ikazoboh, Managing Director of Virgin Music Nigeria, shared her perspective: “Rain Labs is a well-established entity with a deep understanding of Africa’s music landscape. At Virgin Music Group, we are proud to collaborate with a company of this calibre. Together, we aim to harness Rain Labs’ full potential and continue to develop innovative pathways for African artists to shine globally.”

