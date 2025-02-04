Warner Music Group and Audiomack expand licensing deal in 47 new countries

Warner Music Group and music streaming platform Audiomack have expanded their licensing agreement to cover 47 new countries. This development is poised to enhance music discovery and strengthen connections between Ghanaian audiences and a wider spectrum of global sounds.

The partnership, which initially began in 2019 as Audiomack’s first licensing deal with a major label, now includes new regions such as the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Mexico, and several African countries, including Uganda and Zimbabwe. These territories join existing markets like Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, and Jamaica, where WMG’s extensive catalog is already accessible.

Audiomack, which maintains a solid user base in Ghana, has played a pivotal role in amplifying Ghanaian music talents, providing a platform for both mainstream and emerging acts.

“At WMG, we value partnerships with innovative companies like Audiomack that share our vision for driving music discovery and amplifying emerging talent,” said Allan Coye, EVP, Global Head of Recorded Music Business Development, WMG. “This expanded agreement deepens our commitment to connecting artists with fans worldwide and making music accessible on a global scale. We look forward to continuing to build on this partnership and bring more music to audiences around the world.”

“Audiomack has evolved into a global streaming service in every sense of the word,” said David Ponte, Audiomack CMO. “In the last five years, we’ve established our office in Africa, executed campaigns across multiple continents, and showcased emerging talent from diverse genres. Our mission is to give users worldwide access to music shaping global culture. The Warner Music Group library, with its many talented artists, is naturally a crucial part of that vision.”

Ghana’s dynamic music industry continues to thrive, with platforms like Audiomack bridging the gap between local talents and global audiences. This development offers Ghanaian artists even greater opportunities to gain visibility and connect with listeners worldwide.

With WMG’s catalog now fully accessible across Audiomack’s newly added territories, Ghanaian listeners and creators alike are set to benefit from enhanced access to global music.