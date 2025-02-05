AfroFuture Rising Star: Kiki Celine wins 2024 challenge

Budding Ghanaian singer Kiki Celine has been crowned the 2024 winner of the AfroFuture Rising Star Challenge. She beat 11 other artists from across the continent after weeks of fierce competition.

Kiki Celine’s journey to victory included a standout performance at the BAL Celebrity Game presented by Hennessy in December, an event curated by AfroFuture that brought together entertainment and sports enthusiasts.

The AfroFuture Rising Star Challenge serves as a platform to spotlight emerging artists and connect them with AfroFuture’s extensive audience.

Kiki Celine. Photo Credit: Kiki Celine/Instagram

According to the organizers, the initiative aims to amplify the visibility of African artists. It features a social media submission contest, educational workshops, an exclusive playlist, and the chance to perform live at the iconic AfroFuture Festival.

With her latest win, Kiki Celine is poised to be one of the key names to look out for on the radar.