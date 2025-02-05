fbpx
DJ Lord OTB has officially made his mark in the Afro-house scene with a high-energy debut performance at Transit Live. Photo Credit: Transit Live
DJ Lord OTB makes a powerful Afro-House debut at Transit Live

DJ Lord OTB mesmerizes the crowd with hypnotic beats and immersive soundscapes, solidifying his influence in Afro-house music.

DJ Lord OTB has officially made his mark in the Afro-house scene with a high-energy debut performance at Transit Live, a unique sunset-to-sunrise event celebrating music, wellness, and community. Known for his versatility and ability to command any crowd, DJ Lord OTB took the audience on a rhythmic journey, seamlessly blending some of the finest Afro-house tracks from global icons like Adam Port, Black Coffee, and Diplo.

His one-hour set was nothing short of electrifying, capturing the essence of Afro-house with hypnotic beats and immersive soundscapes. The event’s organizers were so impressed that they took to Instagram to praise his performance, further cementing DJ Lord OTB’s growing influence in the genre.

With this debut, DJ Lord OTB proves he is more than just a celebrated DJ—he is an evolving artist continuously pushing boundaries. His entry into the Afro-house scene signals an exciting new chapter, and fans can expect even more groundbreaking sets in the future.

Below are some excerpts from his set

