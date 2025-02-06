News

Glitch Africa: Kojo Blak and Kelvyn Boy light up with ‘Excellent’ performance

Kojo Blak and Kelvynboy deliver a sensational live performance of "Excellent" on Glitch Africa.

Ghana Music

Rising music sensation Kojo Blak and Afrobeats star Kelvynboy display a thrilling live performance of their viral hit “Excellent” on Glitch Africa.

The performance captured the dynamic elements that have made “Excellent” a fan favourite — smooth melodies, infectious rhythms, and admirable lyrics.

Glitch Africa, known for its high-quality live sessions featuring top African artists, provided the perfect platform for the performance. Fans online have since praised the captivating visuals and the artists’ ability to translate studio magic into a compelling live experience.

“Excellent” has been a standout collaboration, receiving impressive airplay and cementing Kojo Blak’s position as a rising star in Ghana’s music scene.

