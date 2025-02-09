Black OurStory Festival. Photo Credit: MetaMuzik
Black OurStory Festival. Photo Credit: MetaMuzik
Black OurStory Festival presents MetaMuzik Writing Camp: A dynamic fusion of culture, creativity, and innovation

Ghana Music

Bringing together creatives from Africa and the diaspora, this writing camp is a cultural and sonic melting pot. Expect an exhilarating fusion of African sounds, modern innovations, and untapped musical genius—fostering collaborations that will resonate worldwide.

The Black OurStory Festival will occur from the 15th & 16th of February to the 22nd & 23rd of February. This is your invitation to elevate your craft, expand your network, and create timeless music. Spots are limited—register now and claim your place at the forefront of musical innovation!

Black OurStory Festival.
