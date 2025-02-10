Daddy Lumba with Serwaa Amihere
Celebrate love with Daddy Lumba at ‘Valentine’s Day with Daddy Lumba’

Celebrate love this Valentine’s season with highlife legend Daddy Lumba! Join him for an unforgettable performance at the Grand Arena on 15th January 2025.

Legendary Ghanaian highlife icon Daddy Lumba is set to make this Valentine’s season unforgettable with an extraordinary concert.

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate love, and nothing sets the mood quite like good music.

Listen to Akoma Da Akoma So by Daddy Lumba

In collaboration with Events Factory Production, Daddy Lumba will headline the highly anticipated Valentine’s Day with Daddy Lumba concert on 15th January 2025 at the Grand Arena.

Fans can expect a magical evening as Daddy Lumba performs some of his most beloved hits, including Odo Nti, Wo, Se Kete Bae Mu, Medo Wasem Bebree, Aben Wo Aha, and many other timeless love classics.

The concert promises a night filled with romance, energy, and unforgettable music, giving fans an exclusive opportunity to experience Daddy Lumba’s soulful tunes and unmatched stage presence.

Secure your spot for this memorable event with tickets priced at Standard: GHC 500, VIP: GHC 1,000, and VVIP: GHC 1,500.

Stream Daddy Lumba – Love Classics, Vol. 1 on all digital music storeshttps://mipromo.ffm.to/daddylumba-loveclassicsvol1

Don’t miss this chance to experience the soulful tunes and unmatched stage presence of Daddy Lumba.

