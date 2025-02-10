Healing: Lyrical Joe first song from ‘I Am Album’ out on February 14th

Rapper Lyrical Joe is set to drop Healing, the highly anticipated first single from his second studio album, I Am, on February 14th, 2025.

The track promises to showcase Lyrical Joe’s signature wordplay, deep lyricism, and his ability to weave love and strength into his music.

Healing is not just a song, but a powerful statement that reflects themes of transformation and personal growth.

Cover art for I Am album

As the lead single, it sets the stage for the much-awaited album, which is expected to be both introspective and emotionally charged.

Lyrical Joe has always been known for his poetic storytelling, and Healing is no exception—it is a journey of self-reflection, resilience, and the power of overcoming adversity.

Fans can look forward to a transformative experience as the rapper takes them through an emotional ride.

Mark your calendars for February 14th—Healing is set to captivate listeners and set the tone for the entire album.