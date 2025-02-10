Rapper Lyrical Joe
Rapper Lyrical JoePhoto Credit: Lyrical Joe
News

Healing: Lyrical Joe first song from ‘I Am Album’ out on February 14th

Lyrical Joe’s Healing offers a deep, emotional journey of love, resilience, and self-reflection, as the first single from his upcoming album I AM.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Rapper Lyrical Joe is set to drop Healing, the highly anticipated first single from his second studio album, I Am, on February 14th, 2025.

The track promises to showcase Lyrical Joe’s signature wordplay, deep lyricism, and his ability to weave love and strength into his music.

Healing is not just a song, but a powerful statement that reflects themes of transformation and personal growth.

Cover art for I Am album

As the lead single, it sets the stage for the much-awaited album, which is expected to be both introspective and emotionally charged.

Lyrical Joe has always been known for his poetic storytelling, and Healing is no exception—it is a journey of self-reflection, resilience, and the power of overcoming adversity.

Fans can look forward to a transformative experience as the rapper takes them through an emotional ride.

Mark your calendars for February 14th—Healing is set to captivate listeners and set the tone for the entire album.

Ghana Music
Ghana Music
Ghana Music
Ghana Music
